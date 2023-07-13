Four human traffickers nabbed in Lahore, Kasur

In the aftermath of a heart-wrenching incident where a boat capsized off the coast of Greece, claiming the lives of numerous individuals, including Pakistani nationals, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Thursday arrested four human traffickers in Lahore and Kasur.

The arrested accused, identified as Abdul Rehman, Mohammad Rasheed, Rizwan, and Imran, were wanted in connection with the heinous crime of human trafficking.

According to FIA officials, these individuals had been operating a sophisticated racket, exploiting the dreams and aspirations of innocent citizens by promising them lucrative job opportunities in Canada, Italy, and the United Arab Emirates.

Reports suggest that the accused would extort large sums of money from unsuspecting victims, convincing them of securing their desired overseas employment.

However, once the funds were received, the accused would promptly vanish, leaving their victims stranded and their hopes shattered.