Weather likely to remain hot, humid in most areas with chances of rain elsewhere

The Met Department has forecast that the weather is likely to remain hot and humid in most parts of the country today.

A spokesman for the department says the weather in Islamabad will remain hot and humid throughout the day. However, there are chances of rain with thunderstorm at a few places in the capital.

The weather is expected to remain hot and humid in most areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also, while in Gilgit-Baltistan, the weather is likely to be partly cloudy and dry.

In Azad Kashmir, the weather is expected to remain partly cloudy with rain and thundershowers at a few places.

The Met Department further forecasts that the weather will remain hot and humid in most parts of Punjab today.

However, there are chance of rain in Murree, Galiyat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Mandi Bahauddin, Jhelum and Gujrat.

The weather is likely to remain hot and humid in most parts of Balochistan and Sindh also, as per the weather monitor.

Moreover, there are chances of rain with thunder in Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur.

On the other hand, Peshawar, Nowshera, Swabi, Mardan, Kurram and Kohat may experience rain with strong winds and thundershowers.

There are also chances of rain with thunderstorm in Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Hafizabad, Kasur, Sheikhupura and Gujranwala.