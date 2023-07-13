COVID spread from deer to humans multiple times, new study finds

A new study has revealed that the coronavirus has been transmitted from wild deer to humans on multiple occasions, shedding light on an unexpected vector for the virus.

According to the research, which analyzed thousands of samples collected from deer across various states, the virus spread from humans to deer and subsequently mutated, leading to transmissions back to humans.

Three instances of possible deer-to-human transmission were identified in the study.

The researchers caution that these cases may represent only a fraction of the total number of such transmissions, as the study focused on a specific timeframe and geographical area.

The study, published in the scientific journal Nature, is part of a larger, multiyear effort by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) to study the spread of the virus in American wildlife.

Scientists examined 8,830 samples collected from white-tailed deer in 26 states and Washington, D.C., between November 2021 and April 2022, with the aim of understanding the COVID variants that had infected these animals.

The researchers, including experts from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture, identified 282 deer that tested positive for COVID-19.

The samples revealed a staggering 34 different lineages of the virus, encompassing variants such as Alpha, Gamma, Delta, and the more recent Omicron variant, which has been dominant in recent cases.

Through evolutionary analysis, the study demonstrated that the white-tailed deer viruses originated from at least 109 independent spillover events from humans.

These transmissions resulted in 39 cases of subsequent deer-to-deer transmissions and three potential cases of spillover from deer back to humans.

The findings underscore the introduction, establishment, and co-circulation of multiple SARS-CoV-2 lineages within white-tailed deer populations.

The virus’s ability to adapt and persist in deer presents a concerning new avenue for its transmission.

The collected samples revealed that while the delta and omicron variants were most commonly reported among humans during the sample collection period, the alpha and gamma variants, which were prevalent earlier in the pandemic, still occasionally appeared.

These findings align with warnings issued by researchers from Ohio State University in January 2022.

Their study, conducted on wild white-tailed deer in northeastern Ohio between January and March 2021, discovered at least three different strains of the virus in over 35 percent of the 360 deer studied.

The research has significant implications for public health strategies and highlights the importance of understanding and monitoring the virus’s potential animal hosts.

Further studies are required to elucidate the mechanisms and frequency of deer-to-human transmission and to develop appropriate measures to prevent and manage such incidents.