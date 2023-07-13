Tragic shooting incident in Lahore sessions court claims 2 lives

At least two people, including a woman, lost their lives as gunshots rang out in the district and session court of Lahore on Thursday.

The victims had come to the court for a hearing when the suspect suddenly opened fire and then swiftly fled from the scene, evading capture.

In response to the distressing situation, a heavy contingent of police promptly arrived at the session court premises and swiftly cordoned off the area, initiating investigations into the incident.

Preliminary reports suggest that there may be a personal vendetta or enmity between the deceased individuals and the shooters, hinting at a targeted attack.