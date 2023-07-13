Married couple shot dead in Lahore sessions court

A married couple was shot dead inside the district and session court premises in Lahore on Thursday.

The victims, identified as Ameen and Soghra Bibi, were involved in a murder case for which they had appeared before the court.

However, during the court proceedings, the two suspects suddenly opened fire and quickly fled the scene. Fortunately, the police were able to apprehend them later.

Upon further investigation, the arrested suspects confessed that the motive behind the murders was a property dispute.

They claimed that their servants had been killed in the past due to this dispute, and they sought revenge.

In response to the distressing situation, a heavy contingent of police promptly arrived at the court premises, swiftly cordoning off the area. Investigations into the incident were initiated to gather evidence and bring the perpetrators to justice.

The firing incident in the court caught the attention of Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, who promptly took notice and sought a report from the Inspector General (IG) of Punjab.

The tragic loss of life within the court premises highlights the need for enhanced security measures and stricter checks to prevent such incidents.