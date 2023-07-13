Bailable warrants issued for Imran Khan in three terror case

The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad on Thursday issued bailable arrest warrants for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Supremo Imran Khan and other party leaders in three separate cases pertaining to vandalism outside the judicial complex during Imran Khan’s court appearance.

ATC Judge Abul Hasnat heard the cases, while PTI Chairman’s council appeared before the court.

At the outset of the hearing, the lawyer filed an exemption plea, citing his necessary appearance in the Lahore High Court.

However, Judge ATC Abul Hasnat remarked that the PTI Chairman would be required to appear before the court, underscoring the importance of his presence in the ongoing proceedings.

Subsequently, the court issued bailable warrants for Imran Khan while also issued for prominent PTI leaders Farrukh Habib, Shibli Faraz, and Hassan Niazi, in connection with the judicial complex attack case.

The court ordered all the accused, including Chairman Imran Khan, to personally appear on July 19 to address the charges leveled against them, and adjourned the hearing of the case until July 19.

It is pertinent to mention that two cases were registered at Ramna Police Station and one in Golra Police Station against the deposed premier and other stalwarts stating that they were leading mobs who incited people to harm and vandalise public property inside Judicial Complex.