CJP Umar Ata Bandial decided over 8,000 cases in one year

Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial as a presiding judge wrapped up 8,796 cases within a span of just one year, from February 2022 to February 2023.

According to the data issued by the Supreme Court, a grand total of 22,843 cases were effectively resolved over the course of the past year.

t is worth noting that during this same period, 20,707 new cases were registered. This juxtaposition highlights the court’s relentless efforts to address the backlog of pending cases.

As of February 2, 2022, a staggering 54,706 cases awaited resolution. However, due to the relentless dedication and swift action of the court, this number saw a significant reduction to 52,590 by February 1, 2023.

This marked the first instance in the past decade where a decline in pending cases was witnessed, as year after year, the number of pending cases had been consistently soaring since 2013.

An encouraging decrease of 2,116 cases was observed in the overall count of pending cases within the Supreme Court. The notable drop of 1,722 cases was specifically witnessed in December 2022, a milestone achievement that reflects the court’s unwavering commitment to swift justice delivery.

Justice Ejaz ul Ahsan, during his tenure of 247 days, successfully resolved an impressive 4,664 cases. Justice Sardar Tariq Masood, serving for 158 days, diligently tackled and resolved 3,126 cases. Additionally, Justice Qazi Faez Isa effectively disposed of 1,323 cases in a span of 188 days.