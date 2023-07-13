$3bn IMF agreement, UAE financing strengthen rupee further, as dollar suffers

The stock market has opened with a boom at the beginning of the business day on Thursday morning, while the American dollar has also shed a further Rs2.48 all of a sudden in the interbank market.

Trading in the stock market opened on Thursday morning with a 300-point surge.

The KSE-100 index reached 45,800 points.

Meanwhile, the Pakistani rupee continued its rising streak against the US dollar as soon as the $3 billion stand-by agreement with the IMF was finalized, and gained Rs2.48 in the interbank market, according to market dealers.

After losing even more value, the dollar reached Rs275 in the interbank market.

However, just a short while later, the American currency shed Rs1.48 in the interbank market and was traded at Rs276.

After another fluctuation in the exchange rate, the value of the greenback fell by Rs1.98, and it came down to Rs275.50 paisas in interbank trade.

At one point, the dollar was also seen losing Rs3 in the interbank market.

The dollar value continued to drop in the day, and the rupee appeared to be set on the path of revival with Rs2.38.

In the interbank market, the dollar is now being traded at Rs275.10.

In the open market also, the American currency is losing value and has shed Rs2 to trade at Rs279.