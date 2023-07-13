Haji Gulbar Khan becomes new Chief Minister of Gilgit Baltistan

Haji Gulbar Khan on Thursday became the new Chief Minister of Gilgit Baltistan.

The polling for the new Chief Minister of Gilgit Baltistan was scheduled to take place today in the GB Assembly Hall.

Four Members of the Gilgit Baltistan Assembly had submitted their nomination forms for the position. The nominees are Gulbar Khan, Raja Azam Khan, Javed Ali Manwa, and Raja Muhammad Zakaria.

The voting for the GB CM started at 12 noon, during which Haji Gulbar Khan received 19 votes out of 20.

However, the PTI like-minded group in the GB Assembly had expressed concerns, claiming that the majority in the assembly has been forcefully reduced to a minority. As a result, 10 members of the PTI like-minded group boycotted the election late at night.

The members who boycotted the election of the CM alleged that their fellow assembly members were enticed with schemes worth crores of rupees. Furthermore, they claimed that those who did not support these schemes were threatened with arrests and lawsuits.