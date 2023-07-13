Gilgit Baltistan gears up for CM election: Polling set for today

The polling for the new Chief Minister of Gilgit Baltistan is scheduled to take place today (Thursday) in the GB Assembly Hall.

Four Members of the Gilgit Baltistan Assembly have submitted their nomination forms for the position. The nominees are Gulbar Khan, Raja Azam Khan, Javed Ali Manwa, and Raja Muhammad Zakaria.

The voting for the GB CM will commence at 12 noon, and candidates have the option to withdraw their nomination papers until 10 am today.

However, the PTI like-minded group in the GB Assembly has expressed concerns, claiming that the majority in the assembly has been forcefully reduced to a minority. As a result, three members of the PTI like-minded group boycotted the election late at night.

The members who boycotted the election of the CM alleged that their fellow assembly members were enticed with schemes worth crores of rupees. Furthermore, they claimed that those who did not support these schemes were threatened with arrests and lawsuits.