Don’t risk data loss: Update your iPhone now for enhanced security

Apple has released revised security updates for iOS and macOS to address a vulnerability in WebKit that is being actively exploited. The updates, known as Rapid Security Response (RSR) fixes, are available for iPhone, iPad, and Mac users. Users running iOS 16.5.1 and macOS Ventura 13.4.1 can install the updates through the Software Update section in the Settings app.

The RSR updates are designed to provide quick security fixes without the need for a full software update. Once installed, users will see an updated version of the software in the About section of Settings. The installation process requires a few minutes and a restart.

Earlier in the week, Apple released the initial RSR updates, but some users experienced compatibility issues with Safari. Websites like Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Zoom displayed warnings that they were not supported on the Safari browser after the updates were installed. As a result, Apple temporarily removed the RSRs and provided instructions on how to remove them.

The revised RSR updates (marked with a “c”) have been released to address the Safari issue. Users can now safely install the updates without encountering compatibility problems. It is recommended to install the security updates as soon as possible to protect against the actively exploited vulnerability in WebKit.