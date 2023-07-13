Honor introduces Magic V2, thinnest foldable phone yet

Honor has unveiled its latest foldable phone, the Magic V2, which takes the title as the slimmest foldable device to date. With a thickness of only 9.9mm when folded (4.7mm when unfolded) and weighing just 231 grams, the Magic V2 sets a new standard in portability.

Previously, the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 held the record for the thinnest foldable phone, measuring 11.2mm in its folded state and weighing 262 grams. Honor’s Magic V2 surpasses this with its impressive slimness and lightweight design.

The Magic V2 also features a unique gearless unibody hinge mechanism, incorporating a 3D-printed titanium alloy cover developed by Honor. Custom short screws are used in the hinge component, ensuring a seamless folding experience. While there is no official ingress protection rating, the Magic V2 is equipped with P2i coating on all internal elements, providing resistance against accidental water splashes.

The device boasts a stunning 7.92-inch LTPO OLED primary screen, offering a resolution of 2,156 x 2,344 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. The display supports HDR 10+ and can reach up to 1,600 nits of brightness in auto mode. Honor has also implemented a 3,840Hz high-frequency PWM dimming technology to deliver flicker-free animations. Additionally, the primary screen features a 16MP front-facing camera housed within a punch-hole cutout and supports stylus input.

The Magic V2 comes with a 6.43-inch cover screen, featuring a 10-bit OLED panel with a resolution of 2,376 x 1,060 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. Similar to the primary display, the cover screen utilizes high-frequency PWM dimming and achieves up to 2,500 nits peak brightness in auto mode. Notably, the cover screen also supports stylus input, providing users with a convenient option for jotting down notes on the go.

Under the hood, the Magic V2 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, featuring an overclocked Cortex-X3 prime core clocked at 3.36 GHz. The device offers two storage configurations: 12GB of RAM with either 256GB or 512GB of storage. Additionally, there is a high-end variant called the Magic V2 Ultrame, which comes with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

On the rear, the Magic V2 sports a triple camera setup, consisting of a 50MP main camera with an f/1.9 aperture and optical image stabilization (OIS), a 50MP ultrawide module with an f/2.0 aperture, and a 20MP telephoto module with 2.5x optical zoom and OIS.

Running on MagicOS 7.2 based on Android 13, the Magic V2 offers a seamless software experience. It is powered by a 5,000mAh silicon-carbon battery and supports 66W wired charging for quick and convenient recharging.

The Magic V2 is available in Black, Silk Black, Silk Purple, and Gold colors. The base model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is priced at CNY 8,999. The 12GB/512GB variant is priced at CNY 9,999, while the high-end Magic V2 Ultimate edition with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage will retail for CNY 11,999.