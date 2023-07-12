FIA arrests accused of 9 May events from Karachi airport

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested an accused, who was involved in 9 May events, from Karachi Airport on Wednesday.

The accused named Abdul Qayyum Abbasi was trying to board the flight to United Kingdom with his wife, but his name was included in immigration’s stop-list.

Islamabad Police had filed a case against the accused, as one of the prime suspects of 9 May events, according to the officials.

He was handed over to the special team, which arrived from Islamabad, whereas his wife was allowed to travel to United Kingdom.

According to the sources of Samaa TV, the accused is a relative of an influential member of Punjab Assembly.