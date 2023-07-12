IMF’s SBA approval bolsters govt’s efforts to stabilise economy: PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the approval of Stand-by Agreement of $3 billion by the IMF’s Executive Board was a major step forward in the government’s efforts to stabilise the economy and achieve macroeconomic stability.

It bolsters Pakistan’s economic position to overcome immediate- to medium-term economic challenges, giving next government the fiscal space to chart the way forward.

This milestone, which was achieved against the heaviest of odds & against seemingly impossible deadline, could not have been possible without excellent team effort. I would commend Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and his team at the Ministry of Finance for their hard work.

“My special thanks are also due to Kristalina Georgieva IMF MD and her team for their support and cooperation,” he added.

Finance Minster Ishaq Dar also tweeted the IMF’s press release.