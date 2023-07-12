Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves can top $15bn soon

Following the collective deposits of $3 billion by Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates (UAE), the foreign exchange reserves have crossed $12 billion for the first time since November 2022, according to sources.

The reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) increased to $7.46 billion, reaching the mark first time since November 2022.

The reserves held by commercial banks stand at $5.28 billion.

The total foreign exchange reserves of the country now stand at $12.74 billion - without $1 billion Pakistan is yet to receive from International Montary Fund (IMF).

This is enough to cover the import bill for about 4.5 months.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has said that the government is hopeful that the reserves would climb to $15 billion, as he pins hopes on funding under the Geneva Donor Conference.

Apart from this, the minister hopes funding from the World Bank (WB), Islamic Development Bank (IDB) and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB).