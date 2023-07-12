PTI strips basic party membership of Parvez Khattak

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday suspended the basic party membership of former defence minister and party’s ex-president of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Parvez Khattak, with immediate effect.

The notification read that PTI had issued a show cause notice to Khattak on June 21 on allegations that he incited PTI leaders to leave the party.

“You did not respond to the show cause notice within the stipulated time on which the primary party membership has been terminated,” he added.

A month ago, Parvez Khattak had announced his resignation from all positions of the party in the wake of May 9 incidents following the arrest of party chairman Imran Khan.

He held a press conference in Islamabad and said, “Nothing good happened on May 9, and I have condemned the incident before, may Allah prevent such an incident from happening again.”

He said he had decided to leave the post of the party, and he would decide about the future course of action after consulting with friends.

It is pertinent to note that a good number of leaders from the PTI have in the last few weeks quit the party – some even bid farewell to politics for good – following May 9 vandalism and arson against military installations and other private and public properties.