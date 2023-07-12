21 Years of ‘Devdas’: Reliving the timeless magic of Indian cinematic masterpiece

Bhansali Productions treated audiences to glimpses of the timeless classic ‘Devdas’, reliving the magic of this period of romantic drama that captivated viewers for 21 glorious years.

The film’s opulent sets, vibrant costumes, unforgettable characters, mesmerizing music, and sheer artistry make it a cherished gem in Indian cinema.

Shah Rukh Khan’s portrayal of the lovelorn Devdas captured the depths of despair and passion, while Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Paro epitomized innocence and resilience.

Madhuri Dixit Nene’s Chandramukhi exuded grace and compassion, alongside Chunni Babu’s unwavering friendship.

The film mesmerized with grandeur, transporting us to 19th-century Bengal through meticulously designed sets. Bhansali’s attention to detail turned each scene into an artistic masterpiece.

The costumes reflected the richness of the characters, with intricate embroideries, shimmering embellishments, and vibrant hues. They became an integral part of the characters’ identities, adding depth and beauty to the story.

The music of ‘Devdas’ transcends time and language barriers, with songs like “Dola Re Dola,” “Silsila Ye Chahat Ka,” and “Hamesha Tumko Chaha” becoming love anthems. The music added enchantment to the story.

‘Devdas’ seamlessly blended grandeur with raw emotions, delivering a cinematic experience that resonated worldwide. It remains a revered masterpiece, captivating audiences and solidifying its status as a timeless classic in Indian cinema.

As the director shares behind-the-scenes images, we celebrate the artistry, passion, and brilliance that made ‘Devdas’ a film with a special place in our hearts.