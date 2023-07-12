Chenab river floodwaters’ enter 40 villages of Jhang district: Naqvi

Punjab Interim Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi citing latest report of irrigation department said River Chenab water has entered more than 40 villages of Jhang district.

“I along with my team, have visited all the flood affected areas of District Jhang today,” he added.

“A lot need to be improved on administrative front,” the CM stressed. Naqvi said Punjab government have ordered to speed up rescue operations and directed DC Jhang to ensure accessibility of rescue teams to all flood affected villages.

The chief executive of Punjab district administration was responsible for provision of medicines and essential food commodities.

He directed Faisalabad commissioner to stay at District Jhang until the situation is neutralised.

“I am monitoring all the rescue operations in all districts of Punjab myself and any laxity from District Administration anywhere in Punjab will not be tolerated,” he said.