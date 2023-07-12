Pakistan also receives $1 billion from UAE

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Wednesday said that after Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates (UAE) has deposited $1 billion in the account of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

In a televised address, he said that the country’s foreign reserves are up by $3 billion in two days.

He said that the health of foreign reserves improved during the tenure of the incumbent government.

On Tuesday, Saudi Arabia deposited $2 billion in the central bank’s account.

This development came on the heels of the recently secured $3 billion stand-by arrangement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The announcement was made during a televised address, where Dar expressed gratitude on behalf of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Asim Munir to Saudi Arabia for their unwavering support during this challenging economic period.