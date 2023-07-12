Hrithik Roshan celebrates four years of ‘Super 30’

Hrithik Roshan recently celebrated the fourth anniversary of his film Super 30, in which he portrayed the character of Patna-based teacher Anand Kumar.

The movie marked a departure from Hrithik’s usual roles that showcased his stunning looks and impeccable dance skills. Films like Super 30 and Guzaarish provided Hrithik with an opportunity to showcase his acting abilities beyond the realm of action-packed hero roles.

Reflecting on the impact of Super 30, Hrithik took to Instagram and shared several stills from the film, expressing his gratitude for the experience and stating that it will always hold a special place in his heart.

For his role in Super 30, Hrithik Roshan dedicated himself to mastering the Bhojpuri accent. Anand Kumar, the real-life teacher who inspired the story, personally coached the actor. In an amusing video from the past, Hrithik can be seen diligently learning the Bhojpuri accent from Anand.

The video captures Hrithik’s attempt to pronounce the word “situation” in the Bhojpuri style. When prompted to provide an example of a situation using the accent, he amusingly reveals his hunger while humorously expressing that no one can sense his cravings.

Super 30 depicted the inspiring journey of Anand Kumar, a teacher from Patna who selflessly educated underprivileged students, helping them secure coveted seats at the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). Directed by Vikas Bahl, the film also featured Mrunal Thakur in a significant role alongside Hrithik Roshan.