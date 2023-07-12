Karachi Police identify policeman involved in youth killing

Karachi Police have identified the policeman involved in the murder of the youth to the firing incident at a police picket in Manghopir area.

The policeman has been identified as Mukhtiar Pathan.

Mukhtiar Pathan was posted at AVLC (Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell) District Central.

It has now been reported that a police picket was set up under the leadership of DSP AVLC Central Qamar where the incident took place.

“The incident is being further investigated and efforts are being made to arrest the fugitive official,” police officials said.

They added that departmental action will be taken against the ‘fugitive’ official.