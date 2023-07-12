‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ pays tribute to Asha Bhosle

The makers of ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ have unveiled the second song from the film, titled ‘What Jhumka?’ paying homage to Asha Bhosle’s iconic track ‘Jhoomka Gira Re.’

View this post on Instagram

Sung by Arijit Singh and Jonita Gandhi, the song features a rap verse by Ranveer Singh, who stars alongside Alia Bhatt in the movie.

View this post on Instagram

Following the success of the romantic track ‘Tum Kya Mile,’ the release of ‘What Jhumka?’ adds an extravagant dance number to Karan Johar’s upcoming directorial venture.

The song’s chorus is derived from the memorable hook line of Asha Bhosle’s original composition from the 1966 film ‘Mera Saaya,’ featuring Sadhana Shivdasani.

The vibrant music video showcases Alia Bhatt donning a colourful, multi-hued saree, while Ranveer Singh sports a denim co-ord set. With its peppy beats and energetic vibe, ‘What Jhumka?’ promises to get everyone on their feet.

This latest release marks the second song from the film’s album, following the romantic duet ‘Tum Kya Mile,’ beautifully sung by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal.