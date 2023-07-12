No increase in basic power tariff since September: Dastagir

Minister for Power Khurram Dastagir on Wednesday stated that there has been no increase in the basic tariff of electricity since September last year.

During a press conference in Islamabad, he emphasised that the fuel price adjustment has also been maintained at a minimal level.

The minister mentioned that feeders of Category I and II, where the recovery rate exceeds 80%, are experiencing less than two hours of load shedding.

He expressed satisfaction with the electricity generation, stating that Tarbela is operating at full capacity.

Dastagir affirmed that the government has effectively managed the circular debt and highlighted a significant payment made to the Independent Power Producers (IPPs) in June.