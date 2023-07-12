Timeless Hindi classics ‘Mili,’ ‘Koshish,’ ‘Bawarchi’ to be revived

Anushree Mehta and Abir Sengupta of Jaadugar Films, along with Sameer Raj Sippy of SRS Productions, have announced their joint venture to produce the official Hindi remakes of three timeless classics: Mili (1975), Koshish (1972), and Bawarchi (1972).

Recognized as masterpieces of Indian cinema, these films will be adapted for the modern era, bringing their enduring stories to a new generation of viewers.

Directed by acclaimed filmmakers Gulzar and Hrishikesh Mukherjee, Koshish, Bawarchi, and Mili have captivated audiences with their heartfelt narratives, relatable characters, and wholesome storytelling.

These films have showcased the extraordinary talents of legendary actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Rajesh Khanna, Sanjeev Kumar, and more, who delivered career-defining performances.

Expressing their excitement, Anushree Mehta and Abir Sengupta shared their enthusiasm for embarking on this magical journey of remaking their all-time favorite movies.

Recognizing the immense responsibility attached to reviving these celebrated films, they aim to uphold the high standards set by Gulzar Saab and Hrishi da. Their vision is to introduce the rich cinematic legacy of these films to the new generation and touch the hearts of audiences worldwide.

Sharing his perspective, Sameer Raj Sippy highlighted the significance of bringing classic stories into the contemporary context with a fresh and modern outlook.

Inspired by his legendary family of filmmakers, including his grandfather Shri N. C. Sippy, uncle Romu Sippy, and father Raj Sippy, he aspires to continue the cherished legacy of his forebears.

The collaboration between Jaadugar Films and SRS Productions aims to preserve the essence of these iconic classics while giving them a contemporary twist that resonates with today’s audiences.