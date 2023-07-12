Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel score fifties on second day of tour match

Pakistan Cricket Team’s skipper Babar Azam scored a half century in the tour match against Sri Lanka Cricket President’s XI, to give some hope to the fans, who want to see him score runs in the Test matches.

Babar Azam and Saud Shakeel scored 79 and 61 respectively, as they added 130 runs for the fourth wicket partnership.

The partnership ended when Babar Azam decided to retire out, so that he could give chance to other players in the tour match.

Agha Salman, Muhammad Rizwan and Muhammad Hurraira were dismissed for 12 runs each whereas former skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed remained not out on 17.

Pakistan were bowled out for 342 runs, taking a first innings lead of 146 runs, as Sri Lanka were bowled out for 196 runs in the first innings.

Sri Lanka batted in the second innings too, as they lost four wickets for 88 runs. Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah took one wicket each whereas Agha Salman got two.

The first Test match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will start from 16 July, as the Pakistan team will travel from Hambantota to Galle on Thursday.