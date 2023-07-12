Wavemaker Pakistan secures L’Oréal Pakistan account, driving digital transformation

Wavemaker Pakistan, a GroupM agency, celebrated a significant milestone as it secures the L’Oréal Pakistan account.

With its expertise in digital solutions, this partnership is poised to revolutionize Pakistan’s media and digital landscape.

L’Oréal Pakistan’s selection of Wavemaker Pakistan as their trusted partner stems from the agency’s exceptional track record of delivering strong strategies and innovative approaches to data, e-commerce, and planning.

The agency’s regional strength sets them apart from competitors. Leveraging insights and analytics, Wavemaker drives effective campaigns and maximizes brand impact as a data-driven agency. Their success across various industries positions them as a market leader.

Zara Hussain, General Manager of Wavemaker Pakistan, expressed excitement, stating, “We are thrilled to have L’Oréal Pakistan on board, joining other markets where Wavemaker handles the account.”

Amna Khatib, Chief Digital & Strategy Officer at GroupM Pakistan, added, “The agency and GroupM’s teams are eager to leverage their expertise in creating impactful campaigns that resonate with L’Oréal Pakistan’s target audience, using data and analytics to drive increased brand awareness and impactful results.”

With an impressive client portfolio including Red Bull, Nishat Linen, Unity Foods, Hush Puppies, and MCB, Wavemaker Pakistan showcased its ability to provide tailored solutions across multiple industries. Their products and services harness the power of data and insights, fueling growth in a rapidly evolving consumer world.

With a data-driven approach, innovative strategies, and a proven track record, Wavemaker is poised to deliver transformative campaigns, propelling brands forward in the Pakistani market.

About Wavemaker: Wavemaker believes there is always a better way to grow. They reshape consumer decision-making and experiences through media, content, and technology. With access to powerful consumer data, Wavemaker understands how marketing can intervene to drive sales.

Their team of 7,560 professionals across 88 markets possesses the knowledge, confidence, and courage to drive growth for leading brands and businesses. Wavemaker is part of GroupM, WPP’s global media investment management company. Discover more at wavemakerglobal.com, Twitter, and LinkedIn.