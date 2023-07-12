Babar Azam climbs to third place in ICC Test batting ranking

Pakistan Cricket Team’s captain took another step close to becoming World No.1 Test batter for the first time, as he climbed two spots and reached third place in ICC batting ranking.

ICC released the latest ranking on Wednesday, in which Babar Azam climbed three spots, as Joe Root, Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne lost points after Ashes Test.

Babar Azam is on third place with 862 points whereas Travis Head is on second place with 874 points. Kane Williamson is No.1 with 883 points.

Babar Azam will play two Test matches against Sri Lanka and if he performs well, he could reach top of Test ranking for the first time.

The current skipper could be first Pakistani player to become World No.1 in all three formats, as he is currently World No.1 in ODI Ranking and was No.1 T20 International batter for almost two years.

Babar Azam is currently the only batter, who is in top three of all three formats.