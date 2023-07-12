PIA receives final warning from Riyadh Airport Authority

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has been issued a final warning by the Riyadh Airport Authority (RAA) for non-payment of dues.

The authority has given PIA until July 15 to pay the outstanding amount of 8.2 million riyals.

If PIA fails to make the payment by the deadline, the RAA has warned that it could affect the airline’s winter flight schedule.

PIA has also been warned for non-payment of liabilities by the Jeddah Airport.

A spokesperson for PIA confirmed that the RAA has issued a reminder of dues.

He said that the airline is in the process of making the payment and hopes to resolve the issue soon.