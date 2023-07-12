Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur’s romantic rumors escalate

Bollywood stars Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur continue to capture attention with their alleged romantic involvement.

Speculation about their relationship first arose when they were spotted together at a Diwali Bash hosted by Kriti Sanon in 2022.

Since then, the duo has been seen together on multiple occasions, fueling further rumors. Recently, Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur were seen in Lisbon, Portugal, adding more fuel to the dating speculation, just a day after they were spotted at a rock concert in Spain.

Pictures from their time in Lisbon show the actors getting close, with Aditya seen wrapping his arm around Ananya as they enjoy the city’s scenery. They also took photos with fans during their time in Portugal.

Despite the ongoing rumors, Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur have chosen not to address the speculation. Interestingly, they have never appeared together in a film.

On the professional front, Ananya Panday was last seen in the movie Liger, opposite Vijay Deverakonda. She has completed filming for her upcoming project, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, and will soon share the screen with Ayushmann Khurrana in the sequel to Dream Girl.

Additionally, she has a project titled Call Me Bae scheduled for release on Amazon Prime Video.

Meanwhile, Aditya Roy Kapur has been making waves with his recent appearances in the entertainment industry. He recently starred in the crime thriller film Gumraah and gained acclaim for his debut web show, The Night Manager, with its second part releasing on Disney+ Hotstar. Audiences can also anticipate his role in Anurag Basu’s upcoming film, Metro… In Dino.