CAA shuts down Lahore airport for two months at specific hours

The Lahore Allama Iqbal International Airport (AIIP) runaway will remained shut down the airport for two months at a specific hours.

The decision has been taken amid a fear of birds’ possible hitting planes on the runway.

The director general of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) approved the closure of the airport.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has issued a notice regarding the suspension of flight operations at a Lahore Airport.

“Lahore Airport runway will be closed from 5 am to 8 am,” the notification reads.

“The decision will be applicable from July 15 to September 15, 2023,” the airport authorities said.

The aviation regulator has informed domestic and foreign airlines and instructed to all airlines to reschedule flights according to the airport closure time.

