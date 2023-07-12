UAE announces official holiday for public sector on New Islamic Year eve

The UAE government has announced the date for the Islamic New Year holiday for federal employees. Friday, July 21, will be a holiday for those who work in the federal government, on the occasion of the Hijri New Year.

According to Ibrahim Al Jarwan, president of the Emirates Astronomy Society (ESA), the new Hijri year (Muharram 1) is likely to be on Wednesday, July 19, according to Khaleej Times.

FAHR has issued a circular to all ministries and federal departments about the 1445 Hijri holiday, which will be on the first day of Muharram according to the Islamic calendar. The decision was made based on the Cabinet’s Resolution regarding the official holiday agenda approved for the government and private sectors in the country for the year 2023.

Unlike the Gregorian calendar, the Islamic one is based on moon sightings. Therefore, dates are subject to change based on when the crescent moon is spotted.

An expert had earlier explained to Khaleej Times that astronomical calculations and moon sightings do not contradict one another, but are used in tandem when it comes to determining the Islamic calendar.