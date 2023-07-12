PML-N starts prepping for developing general elections manifesto

The PML-N has started preparations for developing its manifesto prior to the general elections.

Some important leaders of the PML-N have briefed the party supremo on the manifesto.

The party is mulling over a proposal to run an election campaign based on ‘Purumeed Pakistan’ (‘Hopeful Pakistan’).

The PML-N leaders briefed Nawaz that the manifesto features economic goals, agriculture, peace and security and employment opportunities for the youth.

They stressed on the curtailment of inflation, opportunities for foreign investment and investment in Balochistan.

Sources say the manifesto is being finalized in light of the recommendations of the manifesto committee.