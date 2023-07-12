Watch Live
Money » Finance

Circular debt feared to increase by Rs122bn in current financial year

Govt sets target of limiting amount to Rs2,340bn
Shakeel Ahmed Jul 12, 2023
Photo: file
The circular debt of the power sector is feared to increase by Rs122 billion in the current financial year, while the government has set a target of limiting the amount to Rs2,340 billion.

The government also plans to improve the recovery of electricity bills and increase tariff to control the rising circular credit in the power sector.

In this regard, the International Monetary Fund has been informed.

To achieve its target of limiting the circular debt to Rs2,340 billion, funds of more than Rs400 billion will be released gradually.

The government has estimated that there will be no increase in the circular debt during the next financial year.

