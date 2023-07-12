Money laundering case against PM, sons: High-level moot decides to implement LHC verdict

A high-level meeting chaired by Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah decided to implement the decision of the Lahore High Court in the money laundering case against the prime minister, his sons and others.

The meeting was attended by the interior secretary, law secretary, the FIA DG and others.

The meeting declared the decision of the Lahore High Court based on justice.

It also condemned the vindictive and fascist behavior of the former PTI government and its accountability adviser Mirza Shahzad Akbar.

The meeting participants expressed regret over the institution of false cases by exerting pressure on government officials during the previous regime.

The Lahore court acquitted all the suspects, including the prime minister’s son Suleman Shehbaz, in the money laundering case.

The court has directed for taking action against Shahzad Akbar and other officials for filing a false laundering case.