Awn appeals against SC Registrar’s Office objection to anti-PTI plea

Estranged PTI leader Awn Chaudhry has filed a chamber appeal against the Supreme Court Registrar’s Office’s objection to his petition seeking a ban on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

The appeal has sought that the order of July 10 to return the application should be annulled.

It has requested that the petition be allotted a number and scheduled for hearing.

The registrar’s objections to the application are unwarranted, it maintained.

On July 10, the SC Registrar’s Office raised an objection over Awn Chaudhry’s petition.

The application was, hence, returned after objections were raised.

An objection says that Awn Chaudhry’s petition does not fulfill the requirements of Article 184(3). It is not clear in the petition how the ban on the PTI falls within the category of Article 184(3), the objection states further.

It is also not clear in the petition how the ban on the party is a matter of public interest, the registrar’s office maintained.

Chaudhry had filed an application in the Supreme Court to declare the activities of the PTI unconstitutional.