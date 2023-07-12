UN rights council endorses Pakistan’s resolution against religious hatred

In a divisive move that has sparked concerns among Western states over potential infringements on freedom of expression, the United Nations Human Rights Council has approved a resolution addressing religious hatred.

The resolution was introduced by Pakistan on behalf of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), a group comprising 57 nations.

The contentious resolution comes in the aftermath of the burning of the Holy Quran in Sweden, an incident that drew international attention and triggered a diplomatic outcry within the Muslim world.

It calls for the UN rights chief to produce a report on religious hatred and urges states to review their laws, identifying and rectifying any shortcomings that may hinder the prevention and prosecution of acts and advocacy of religious hatred.

EU and US vote against resolution

While supported by 28 countries, the resolution faced significant opposition from the United States and the European Union, who argue that it challenges established principles of human rights and freedom of expression.

The outcome of the vote serves as a significant setback for Western nations, particularly as the OIC currently wields unprecedented influence within the council, which serves as the sole global body tasked with safeguarding human rights.

A total of 12 countries voted against the resolution, while seven countries abstained from voting altogether. Michele Taylor, the US Permanent Representative to the UN Human Rights Council, expressed disappointment with the outcome, lamenting that the concerns raised by the United States were not given sufficient consideration. “I firmly believe that with more time and open discussion, we could have reached a mutually agreeable resolution,” she stated.

Prior to the vote, the UN Human Rights Council had been heading toward a contentious decision, with some Western nations expressing reservations about the draft resolution’s potential encroachment on freedom of speech.

The resolution

The urgent debate was secured by Pakistan and other OIC countries following the burning of a Quran outside Stockholm’s main mosque. The incident had far-reaching diplomatic ramifications, generating strong reactions across the Muslim world.

Pakistan’s draft resolution unequivocally condemns all forms of religious hatred, including premeditated acts of desecration of the Holy Quran, and emphasizes the importance of holding those responsible accountable.

It further urges states to adopt legislation aimed at addressing, preventing, and prosecuting acts and advocacy of religious hatred that incite discrimination, hostility, or violence.

The approval of this resolution reflects the deep divisions within the UN Human Rights Council, highlighting the growing influence of the OIC on matters related to human rights.

Lack of courage claim

There was scant sense of triumph in Pakistan ambassador Khalil Hashmi’s speech after the vote.

Speaking for the OIC, Hashmi said the resolution did not seek to curtail free speech, but was instead aimed at striking a prudent balance.

Regrettably, some states have chosen to abdicate their responsibility to prevent and counter the scourge of religious hatred,“ he said.

“A message has been sent to billions of people of faith across the world that their commitment to prevent religious hatred is merely a lip service.

“The opposition of a few in the room has emanated from their unwillingness to condemn the public desecration of the holy Koran.

“They lack political, legal and moral courage.”

The wording of the resolution condemns all manifestations of religious hatred, including “public and premeditated acts of desecration of the Holy Koran”, and underscores the need to hold those responsible to account.

It urges states to adopt laws to “address, prevent and prosecute acts and advocacy of religious hatred that constitute incitement to discrimination, hostility or violence”.

It also wants the UN rights chief Volker Turk to identify gaps in countries’ laws in light of the resolution.

Britain, the United States, the European Union countries including France and Germany, Costa Rica and Montenegro voted against the resolution.

Benin, Chile, Mexico and Nepal were among the abstentions.

Argentina, China, Cuba, India, South Africa, Ukraine and Vietnam backed the resolution.