Father-of-two takes own life amid blackmail by online loan apps

In a heartbreaking incident, a 42-year-old man named Muhammad Masood from Rawalpindi’s Chakra area ended his life after falling victim to blackmail by an online loan company.

Masood had borrowed millions of money from five different loan apps.

Driven to despair, Masood recorded an audio clip before taking his own life, expressing deep remorse for not being able to fulfill his responsibilities as a good father, son, and person.

He mentioned his mounting debts and the unbearable harassment inflicted upon him by the loaners, saying they had made his life unbearable.

Following his tragic death, Masood’s brother filed a case at the Race Course station, stating in the first information report (FIR) that the online loan company had resorted to blackmail by threatening to harm the women in their family and leak personal data.

The extreme pressure from the loaners ultimately led the father-of-two to take this drastic step.

The victim’s wife stated that Masood had borrowed Rs13,000 from five different loan apps to cover house rent and school fees for their children.

After a month, the lenders began threatening him, which caused her husband to become overwhelmed and ultimately commit suicide due to the circumstances, she added.

She appealed for action to be taken against the online scammers.

Meanwhile, the victim’s brother, Manzoor, revealed that his brother had taken a loan from another app to pay installments, which later escalated to millions.

Even after his brother’s death, they continue to receive calls demanding repayment of the debt, he said.

There have been threats to release pictures and videos on social media. However, a total of Rs 600,000 has already been paid, the brother stated.