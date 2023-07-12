Bloomberg spotlights PSX as unrivaled global performer in July

Following securing $3bn nod from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the Pakistan Stock Exchange index has emerged as one of the top performers worldwide in July, while its dollar bonds have rallied significantly, according to Bloomberg.

In a report, it stated the South Asian nation received initial approval for the nine-month arrangement last month, a move that eased fears of sovereign default and led to a rally in the nation’s dollar bonds.

Last month, Pakistan received initial approval for a nine-month arrangement with the IMF, signifying a turning point in the country’s economic outlook.

The news has bolstered investor confidence, resulting in a surge in the PSX index and an impressive rally in Pakistan’s dollar bonds, it added.

The approval of the IMF bailout has also paved the way for a more favorable funding environment for Pakistan. Fitch Ratings Inc., a global credit rating agency, recently upgraded Pakistan’s long-term foreign currency issuer rating by one notch to CCC. Furthermore, Saudi Arabia has demonstrated its support for Pakistan by depositing $2 billion into the country’s central bank, as confirmed by Pakistan’s finance minister.

While the Pakistani government has been striving to address the nation’s economic crisis ahead of the upcoming general elections scheduled for October, the recent developments have injected a renewed sense of optimism.

To meet the demands of the IMF, the government has implemented measures such as raising taxes and energy prices, as well as implementing spending cuts.

Pakistan is the last of three South Asian countries to clinch IMF funding due to delays in delivering reforms and getting creditors to agree amid a political crisis.

“The nation’s key stock index is one of the best performers globally in July and dollar bonds have rallied about 27% in the past month,” stated Bloomberg.