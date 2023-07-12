Watch Live
Pakistan » Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

Four killed, 11 injured in car-coach collision

Exact cause of crash is yet to be determined
Samaa Web Desk Jul 12, 2023
In an unfortunate incident, at least four people including a woman were killed while 11 others sustained injuries in a car-coach collision on Wednesday near Baba g Kandow area of Buner district.

As per details, the incident took place at a sharp turn as a vehicle was traveling from the Shakolai area of Shangla to Swari.

Upon receiving the information, rescue teams and the local police swiftly arrived at the scene to provide immediate assistance.

The deceased and injured victims were promptly transported to a nearby hospital for medical attention.

The exact cause of the collision is yet to be determined, and local authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.

