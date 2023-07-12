Court orders implementation of release order of Parvez Elahi

The anti-corruption court of Lahore has ordered to implement the release order for former Punjab chief minister Parvez Elahi, and sought a report from jail authorities in this regard.

The jail authorities had raised objection to Elahi’s release order in the case of corruption in recruitments in the Punjab Assembly.

The jail authorities have not released Parvez Elahi despite him being granted bail.

They requested the anti-corruption officials that they cannot understand the court order, and sought its explanation.

They claim they cannot understand the conditional order of the court, and it should be explained.

Jail authorities filed a petition before the anti-corruption court.

The court issued a show-cause notice to the Camp Jail superintendent and the deputy superintendent.

The court has also summoned the jail deputy inspector general, and adjourned proceedings till July 14.

The court remarked that the release order must be implemented first and then the show-cause notice will be entertained.

Anti-corruption judge Ali Raza conducted the proceedings that were also attended by the jail superintendent.

The court expressed annoyance that why the release order was not implemented despite it being issued.

“Is the police bigger than the courts,” the judge questioned angrily. “If you cannot understand the release order, quit your job.”