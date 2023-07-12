Govt’s tenure to end on August 14: PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Wednesday said that the tenure of the coalition government will end on August 14, adding that elections will be held in October or November.

The premier said this while addressing the launching ceremony of Pakistan Education Endowment Fund worth fourteen billion rupees and reforms in National Curriculum in Islamabad.

As per the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) decision, said Shehbaz, “Whosoever assumes power after the elections, the top priority would be given to the education”.

Speaking on the occasion, Shahbaz Sharif said that a budget of three billion rupees has been earmarked this fiscal year for the endowment fund to equip the youth with education and make them builders of the nation.

“This budget will not go into the endowment fund this year but directly to the youth in the form of scholarships,” he added.

He said he wants to see the allocation of Pakistan Education Endowment Fund increasing to one hundred and forty billion rupees in the next ten years saying, “It is only through promotion of education, the country can be taken forward on the path of progress and development”.

“Punjab Education Endowment Fund was established back in 2008,” he said, adding that the initiative provided scholarships to four hundred and fifty thousand students.

Terming the promotion of education as a sacred duty, the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) leader said special focus should be given to the areas which lag behind in development.

“We have to focus on education which,” stressing that it is meaningful and has relevance with the modern day requirements to better compete with the world.