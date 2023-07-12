Aleem Khan expresses gratitude to KSA for extending support to Pakistan

Istehkam-e-Pakistan (IPP) President Aleem Khan has expressed his deep gratitude to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for extending strong support to Pakistan.

In a tweet on Wednesday, the IPP president wrote, “Thanks to King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for supporting Pakistan once again.”

He said the entire nation was grateful to the Saudi government for Pakistan receiving 2 billion dollars.

“As a friend, Saudi Arabia has always supported Pakistan in difficult situations. The army chief’s efforts in getting this package are also commendable. Now Pakistan needs to stand on its own feet instead of foreign aid because foreign aid is not the solution to the problems.”

He also expressed disappointment with the previous governments stating that due to the incompetence and mismanagement of the past governments, today Pakistan is facing difficulties.

He pledged, “Now we have to ensure financial discipline.”