Depts wrangle over amount of water released by India into Sutlej

Huge differences have developed between departments over the amount of water released by India into Sutlej River.

According to the irrigation department, the water level at Ganda Singhwala border is 19.5 feet, while the Water and Power Development Authority says the level is 25 feet.

The director general of the flood warning center says there is great confusion over the flow of water at Ganda Singhwala.

Muhammad Aslam told SAMAA TV that they cannot understand anything, and have informed the NDMA about the confusion.

The irrigation department sources said India is issuing incorrect figures of water discharge.

According to the Indus Waters Treaty, a major part of 180,000 cusecs is spilling into India from Ferozepur Barrage.

The sources said the flow at Talwar post, 5km upstream from Ganda Singhwala, is more than 70,000 cusecs.