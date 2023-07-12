‘Give power to Parliament to ban political parties instead of SC’

One of the most controversial proposals presented during the Parliamentary Committee meeting was the recommendation to grant the power to ban political parties to Parliament instead of the Supreme Court.

The first meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on electoral reforms took place on Tuesday, where a total of 73 amendments to the Election Act 2017 were proposed.

The committee, comprising at least 70 members, thoroughly reviewed these proposals during the session.

SAMAA TV obtained a document containing the proposed amendments, shedding light on some crucial suggestions put forth by the committee. The document outlined several key proposals, aimed at improving the electoral process in the country.