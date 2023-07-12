‘Give power to Parliament to ban political parties instead of SC’
One of the most controversial proposals presented during the Parliamentary Committee meeting was the recommendation to grant the power to ban political parties to Parliament instead of the Supreme Court.
The first meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on electoral reforms took place on Tuesday, where a total of 73 amendments to the Election Act 2017 were proposed.
The committee, comprising at least 70 members, thoroughly reviewed these proposals during the session.
SAMAA TV obtained a document containing the proposed amendments, shedding light on some crucial suggestions put forth by the committee. The document outlined several key proposals, aimed at improving the electoral process in the country.
- Give the power to ban political parties to Parliament instead of the Supreme Court.
- Parliament should be responsible for reviewing whether the political party should be banned or not.
- Give specific time to the presiding officer to compile the result.
- The presiding officer should be held accountable for the delay in compiling the results, and suggestions.
- Provide high-speed internet and smartphones to the presiding officer.
- It is also proposed to install CCTV cameras at each polling station booth.
- In case of a complaint, the recording of the cameras can be presented as evidence.
- The candidate will also be able to obtain the video of any polling station by paying a fee.
- Increase the limit of election expenses for national and provincial candidates.
- Spend from 4 million to 10 million for National Assembly seat.
- Military trials should be conducted against the presiding and reviewing officer for negligence.
- Increase the punishment of election staff involved in rigging from 6 months to 3 years.
- Violation of the code of conduct should be decided in 7 days instead of 15.
- The final list of polling staff should be uploaded on the Election Commission of Pakistan website.
- Candidates could challenge the appointment of polling staff in the constituency within 10 days.
- Display the complete voter list outside each polling station.
- Security personnel should perform their duty outside the polling station instead of inside.
- Security personnel can enter in emergencies only with the permission of the Presiding Officer.