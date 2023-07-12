Non-functional ACs in Mayo hospital escalates patients’ woes

More than a dozen air conditioners, including a few fitted in the intensive care unit and casualty section, have been lying defunct at the Mayo Hospital – the largest healthcare facility in Lahore.

As per reports, most of the hospital’s wards are currently without functioning air conditioners, posing challenges for patients and their caregivers.

With temperatures soaring and humidity levels rising, the wards have become increasingly uncomfortable for patients to recover in.

Not to mention, but the extreme heat and lack of proper ventilation have not only affected the patients’ well-being but have also deteriorated the conditions for the dedicated hospital staff.

Several reports stated that Mayo Hospital’s administration failed to initiate a timely “contract for the repair and maintenance” of the air conditioning system.

Professor Haroon Hamid, CEO of Mayo Hospital, has responded to the situation by assuring the public that the administration has now finalized a contract to fix the air conditioning system.

The repairs are expected to commence within a few days, bringing much-needed relief to patients and staff who have been enduring the discomfort caused by the AC breakdown.

In 2019, at least eight newborn babies died at the District Head Quarters (DHQ) Hospital in Sahiwal after the air conditioner ran down in the nursery.