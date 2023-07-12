Watch Live
CTD foils major terror bid in Lahore, arrests key commander

Law enforcement officials also discovered a cache of weapons, including hand grenades, equipment
Jahangir Akram Khan Jul 12, 2023
In a major breakthrough, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Wednesday apprehended a key commander of a banned outfit effectively thwarting a large-scale terror plot targeting Punjab’s capital Lahore.

Acting on undisclosed intelligence, authorities successfully carried out operations in Lahore, Bahawalpur, and Multan resulting in the arrest of five individuals linked to a banned extremist network.

The suspects have been identified as Shoban Bakht, Tahir Safdar, Khizar Hayat, and Bakht Sher.

The CTD officials said that Sher Bakht was a key commander of an outlawed outfit and was also planning a terror plot in Lahore.

The law enforcement officials also discovered a cache of weapons, including hand grenades, equipment used for making suicide vests, and a significant amount of cash.

The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) swiftly registered a case against the arrested individuals, and a comprehensive investigation is underway.

The authorities are determined to gather intelligence regarding the banned organisation’s activities, as well as identify any potential accomplices or future targets.

