IMF Executive Board to meet today, likely to greenlight $3bn agreement with Pakistan

The Executive Board of the IMF is scheduled to meet today in Washington, where a newly approved stand-by arrangement loan program of $3 billion with Pakistan is expected to be approved.

Officials of the Finance Ministry are optimistic that Pakistan may get $1.2 billion as the first tranche from the standby agreement.

Officials of the Finance Ministry claimed $1 billion from the UAE are also likely to be obtained this week.

The UAE has already assured of providing deposits worth $1bn, they further said.

Saudi Arabia also transferred deposits worth $2 billion on Tuesday.

Islamabad has assured the IMF of the financing gap of $8.2 billion, the officials said further.

They claimed that the IMF is satisfied with Pakistan’s proposed financing plan.

Apart from the IMF, the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank will also extend help to the country.

Moreover, financing will also be obtained from China. The officials said there is also a likelihood of receiving financing of $3.5 billion from China this year.

There is also a likelihood of receiving $500 million from the ADB, and another $500 million from the World Bank.