Overflowing Chenab, Sutlej damage crops, enter households

The outflow of water at Head Sulemanki has exceeded 71,000 cusecs owing to India’s release of the second largest current of water in River Sutlej.

The river was completely filled to capacity at Pakpattan and started entering nearby villages. Hundreds of acres of land have been inundated, said the irrigation officials.

But there is a low-level flood in the river at Ganda Singhwala, Kasur. The inflow and outflow both are 57,380 cusecs. The flow of water in the river is 60,000 cusecs, as the water current released by India reaches Kasur.

According to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority, the flow of water in all the rivers, including Ravi and Chenab, is normal.

It further said that the entire situation in Punjab is being closely monitored. A spokesman said the districts connected to Sutlej River are making emergency arrangements.

Mid to upper-level flood in Sutlej

The National Disaster Management Authority has however warned of the possibility of a mid to upper level flood in the Sutlej at Ganda Singhwala, and its adjoining low-lying areas may be affected by its potential impacts.

It further said that there is a possibility of heavy rain with strong winds and thunderstorm in different cities of the country.

“There is a risk of flooding in low-lying areas and landslides in mountainous areas,” the NDMA cautioned.

The district administrations concerned must ensure completion of stock taking. They should also continue monitoring the situation at Timmu on Chenab River and Jassar on Ravi River till July 20.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority should inform the residents of low-lying areas around the rivers and canals to ensure evacuation in time, a spokesman said.

Strong winds and thunderstorms can damage weak and dilapidated electricity poles, solar panels, billboards, trees or structures under construction.

The administration should ensure a parallel traffic plan during the drainage operations at underpasses and low-lying roads to maintain traffic flow.

Hundreds of acres of crops destroyed

On the other hand, due to erosion on the banks of the Chenab River at Chiniot, standing crops on hundreds of acres of land have been submerged. While the displaced flood victims will start to return as the water level begins decreasing.

The water level in Chiniot has reduced to 50,000 cusecs after a continuous decline. Hundreds of acres of standing crops at 35 mauzas in the district were inundated.

The flood in Chenab River damaged the crops of fodder, maize, sugarcane and others. Flood relief camps will remain active in areas suffering from erosion.

However, the water level has started to decrease in the Chenab at Heads Khanki and Qadirabad.

The inflow of water in Head Khanki is 71,203 cusecs, while the outflow is 63,861 cusecs.

While at Head Qadirabad, the inflow of water is 70,735 cusecs, and the discharge from there is 60,735 cusecs.

Low-level flood in Ravi

The River Ravi is reported to be in a low-level flood at Narowal and the water level is continuously decreasing.

Moreover, 20,000 cusecs of water are currently flowing in the Ravi at Jassar area, said the deputy commissioner, adding the water level in the river is decreasing continuously.

All government departments are on high alert in view of the current flood situation.

Fear of urban flooding in Sialkot

Moreover, the forecast of a new spell of rains has sounded alarm bells. In Sialkot, there is a fear of urban flooding due to the possible rains.

There is a fear of the floodwater entering residential areas of Nullah Bhed. There is also a fear of Model Town, Kotli Behram, Malke Kalan and adjacent areas being submerged.

Residents of these areas are concerned they will get trapped for days.

Kotri water level continuously increasing

Over in Sindh, the water level at Kotri Barrage on the Indus River is continuously increasing.

In view of a possible flood situation, the provincial irrigation department has issued a warning to villages and goths adjacent to the river and prevented fishermen from going into the waters.

The inflow of water into the Indus River is 70,833 cusecs and the discharge downstream is 29,568 cusecs.