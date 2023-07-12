Eighth wonder of the World: Vietnam’s hidden underground kingdom

A remarkable discovery has unveiled what is being hailed as the ‘Eighth Wonder of the World’—a breathtaking underground kingdom found within a mountain crevice in central Vietnam.

Known as Son Doong, meaning ‘mountain river cave,’ this colossal cave stretches nearly nine kilometers and is considered the largest cave passage globally.

Son Doong mesmerizes with its extraordinary beauty, featuring its own weather system, a jungle, multiple lakes, and peaks towering over 200 meters, equivalent to the height of New York City skyscrapers.

The cave’s remarkable grandeur, estimated to be between two and five million years old, was officially explored in 2009 after its initial discovery in 1991 by a local farmer.

Located in Quang Binh Province’s Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park, Son Doong has captivated explorers and adventurers alike.

It remains a relatively unexplored marvel, with fewer individuals having traversed its depths than those who have conquered Mount Everest.

While plans were once considered to construct a cable car through the cave, concerns about the detrimental impact of mass tourism on the area’s fragile ecosystem prompted environmentalists and locals to oppose such development.

In a recently released documentary titled “A Crack in the Mountain,” viewers are granted a closer look inside Son Doong and the community’s efforts to protect it.

The film explores the challenges faced by modern-day Vietnam as it grapples with striking a balance between environmental sustainability and economic growth.

Director Alastair Evans delves into this crucial battle that resonates globally, particularly in rapidly developing nations like Vietnam.

The awe-inspiring wonders of Son Doong are now accessible to a wider audience through this award-winning documentary, allowing viewers to witness the majestic splendor of this hidden gem while raising awareness about the need to preserve its natural integrity.