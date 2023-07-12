Mastermind of Dasu attack killed in Afghanistan’s Kunar

In a significant breakthrough, Tariq, the notorious leader of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and the mastermind behind the heinous Dasu attack, was reportedly killed on Tuesday in Afghanistan’s province Kunar.

The Dasu attack, which took place in July last year, claimed the lives of 10 Chinese nationals and left 26 others injured.

The victims were Chinese workers who were traveling on a bus to the construction site of the Dasu Hydropower Project when a devastating suicide attack occurred, sending shockwaves throughout the region.